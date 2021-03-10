Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Increases By 6,035.6%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, an increase of 6,035.6% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,959. SMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

