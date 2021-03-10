Short Interest in Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Increases By 1,800.0%

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TFECY remained flat at $$0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Thin Film Electronics ASA has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Thin Film Electronics ASA Company Profile

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

