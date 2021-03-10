Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Rises By 1,940.0%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 1,940.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Trutankless stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. 235,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,783. Trutankless has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21.

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

