Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Rises By 1,940.0%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 1,940.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Trutankless stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. 235,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,783. Trutankless has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21.
Trutankless Company Profile
