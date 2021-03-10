Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Increases By 650.8%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 650.8% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UURAF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 77,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36.
About Ucore Rare Metals
