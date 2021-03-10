Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Increases By 650.8%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 650.8% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UURAF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 77,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.