Short Interest in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Expands By 1,737.1%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 1,737.1% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VMAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,108. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

