Short Interest in Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declines By 89.7%

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the February 11th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

