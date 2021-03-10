Short Interest in Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Declines By 98.1%

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

OTCMKTS VCMMF remained flat at $$3.90 on Wednesday. Vocus Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.