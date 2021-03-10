Short Interest in Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Drops By 99.0%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VYYRF remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,392. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Voyageur Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.