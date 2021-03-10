Short Interest in Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Drops By 99.0%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VYYRF remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,392. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
