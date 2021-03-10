Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rises By 711.1%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 711.1% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.