Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rises By 711.1%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 711.1% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

