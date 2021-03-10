Short Interest in World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Declines By 88.5%

World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 11th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
World Access stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,601. World Access has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
World Access Company Profile
