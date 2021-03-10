Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Drops By 96.3%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 11th total of 1,191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WXXWY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 82,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.