Short Interest in YBCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YBAO) Decreases By 90.9%

YBCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YBAO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YBCC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 6,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,678. YBCC has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.

Get YBCC alerts:

YBCC Company Profile

YBCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for YBCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YBCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.