ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $372,394.80 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 55,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,544. The company has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of 169.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSTI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

