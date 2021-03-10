ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Sells $10,872.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Nasim Golzadeh sold 302 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $10,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 55,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a PE ratio of 169.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

