ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $56,883.70 and approximately $122.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.