SHPING Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,096.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One SHPING token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded flat against the dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $174,600.44 and $22,096.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.26 or 0.00759082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040146 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.