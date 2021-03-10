Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.06% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $123,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,828.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

