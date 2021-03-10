Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GCTAF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

