Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.38 ($54.57).

SHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €44.61 ($52.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.70. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

