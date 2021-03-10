Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.38 ($54.57).

SHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €44.61 ($52.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.70. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.