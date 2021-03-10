Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSRR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $421.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

