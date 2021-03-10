Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Up 5.4%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 489,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 671,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several analysts have commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $446.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.