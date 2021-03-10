SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Trading Up 17.2%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price was up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 264,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 48,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

