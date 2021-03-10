SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Trading Up 17.2%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price was up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 264,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 48,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Read More: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.