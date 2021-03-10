Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on BBAVY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Signature Aviation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BBAVY remained flat at $$22.32 during trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322. Signature Aviation has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

