Signify Health, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signify Health in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.