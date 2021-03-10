Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.40

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 14941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

