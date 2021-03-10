Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.40

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 14941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
Read More: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.