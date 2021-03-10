Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.21. 347,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 421,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,823.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $445,854.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,439.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,910,892 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

