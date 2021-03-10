Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.