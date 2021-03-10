Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

NYSE SPG opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

