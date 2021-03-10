Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Capitalization of $173,064.88 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $173,064.88 and approximately $29.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00029142 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,679,729 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.