Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $195,062.13 and $5.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00027867 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001920 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,680,769 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.