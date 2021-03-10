Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.47

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.47 and last traded at $106.34, with a volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.58.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,291 shares of company stock worth $4,576,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.