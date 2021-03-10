Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Simulations Plus worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

