SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 24.4% This Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $1.13 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularDTV Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

