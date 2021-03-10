SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.27 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $188.34 million and $4.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052641 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011557 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00726170 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00064927 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028547 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003667 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
SingularityNET Profile
Buying and Selling SingularityNET
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.