Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of SNLAY remained flat at $$7.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. Sino Land has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

