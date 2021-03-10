Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Up 7.3%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 944,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,837,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIOX)
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
