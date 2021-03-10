Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Up 7.3%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 944,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,837,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

