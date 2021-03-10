Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Sirius XM worth $54,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after buying an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 1,087,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 196,191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sirius XM by 69.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 2,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 558,778 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

