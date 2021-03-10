Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €108.78 ($127.97).

Several research firms have commented on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

ETR SIX2 opened at €107.20 ($126.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €114.60 ($134.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €101.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.03. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

