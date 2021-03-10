Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.