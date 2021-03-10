SkinCoin (SKIN) Market Cap Reaches $110,874.53

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $110,874.53 and $17,332.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00056106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.00795365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041094 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

