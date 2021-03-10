Skycoin Market Capitalization Hits $43.13 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $43.13 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

