Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in February

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the February 11th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHGFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 311,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,634. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17.

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

