SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs Sells 41,020 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 478,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,078. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

