Small Love Potion Price Up 44.2% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $2.61 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00508111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00068750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00506323 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

