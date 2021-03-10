SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $9.20 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $339,213.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,990.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.38 or 0.03195859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.00354916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.00978110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.40 or 0.00390068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00336850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021655 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

