Smartshare Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $126,494.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

