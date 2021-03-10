Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Smartshare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $878,757.95 and approximately $162,356.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

