SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $535.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.