SmileyCoin (SMLY) Reaches One Day Volume of $812.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $812.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

