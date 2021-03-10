Smith & Nephew (SNN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2021 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

2/23/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/22/2021 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $46.10.

Get Smith & Nephew plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 389,176 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $7,554,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 175,459 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.