Smith & Nephew (SNN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

- 2/26/2021 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “
- 2/23/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/22/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/22/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 2/22/2021 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/19/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/21/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/20/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $46.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
